GERMANTOWN
James M. Klug
Dec. 15, 1951 - March 11, 2022
James M. Klug of Germantown entered into heaven on March 11, 2022, passing away peacefully at Kathy Hospice following a rapid decline due to an aggressive cancer at the age of 70.
Jim was born December 15, 1951, to the late Willis and Gladys (Kasten) Klug. He is survived by Rita and son Ben Klug, sisters Susan (Stan) Pankiewicz and Lorna (the late Andy) Klumb, and Jim's special friend and companion, Denise Halverson. He is further survived by nieces Kimberly (Brian) Manz, Kelly Pankiewicz, and Amy (Jeremy Zimmer) Pankiewicz; nephews AJ (Melissa Donlin) Klumb, and Danny Klumb; great-nieces and -nephews Donovan, Kailey, Claire, Jaxson, Makenzie, Liam, and Adalynn.
Jim was a 1970 graduate of Washington (Germantown) High School. He was an active member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Germantown. He was proud owner of Jim's Pumpkin Farm, retiring from the pumpkin business in 2020 after 32 years.
Jim followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by growing pumpkins. This blossomed into his thriving and well-loved establishment of Jim's Pumpkin Farm. Jim loved interacting with many visiting families creating their annual pumpkin farm traditions and memories. He had a special bond with his family and employees, working together and laughing along with the many challenges of rain, mud, mosquitoes, endless list of repairs, and creating new attractions for fall fun (that his sister Sue made him do)!
Jim enjoyed being a member of the Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion club, owning many tractors and collecting model tractors, especially Farmalls.
Every year Jim went on a road trip to attend the 'Red Power Roundup,' an event that featured Farmall tractors that was held in a different state every year. He also spent time searching for treasures at auctions and flea markets. As an avid NASCAR fan Jim watched many races on TV. He recently attended the Daytona 500 with Denise and her family just weeks before he passed. Jim always looked forward to getting together with his friends to play cards or just to visit.
Jim was loved by many and will be dearly missed by family, friends, and guests of Jim's Pumpkin Farm.
Visitation will be on Sunday, March 20 from 12 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m. at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home Ð Menomonee Falls; N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave. Burial will take place on Monday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg. Please meet at the cemetery. If desired, memorials may be given in Jim's name to Our Saviour's UCC.
