James P. Selle ‘Jim’
James P. Selle “Jim' passed unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Gerhardt and Ruth (nee Capelle) Selle.
Jim graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School and was a graduate of Concordia University and the UW-Milwaukee graduate program.
Jim was an artist painting in oils, watercolor and has been represented in personal and corporate collections and continues to be exhibited in juried and competitive shows. Painting “en plein air” had afforded him closeness to nature, both in his native Wisconsin, as well as travels to Santa Fe and Yellowstone National Park. His paintings are regularly on view in the Cedarburg Artists Guild’s Main Street Gallery, located inside the Cedarburg Cultural Center. He was also a member of the Wild Ones Natural Prairie organization and Antique Print Collector Society.
Jim will be remembered by his wife, Susan J. (nee Brongiel) Selle of 30 years; stepdaughter, Sandra (Bill) Hyerczyk; brother Mark (Linda) Selle; sisters-in-law Stephanie Selle and Linda (Barry) Slee; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death his parents, and brother Tom Selle.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the 6:00 p.m. funeral service at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit Phillipfuneralhome.com.