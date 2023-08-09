SUMMIT LAKE
James P. ‘Whitey’ Konrath
October 7, 1935 - August 7, 2023
James P. “Whitey” Konrath of Summit Lake died on August 7, 2023, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 87 years old. He was born on October 7, 1935, in Slinger, a son of the late Adolph and Esther (Henke) Konrath. He married Jean Wenninger on May 12, 1956.
He attended Slinger High School. At a very young age, Jim hauled milk for his father and then for Slinger Creamery. His long career as a truck driver started at Beaver Transport, he then spent 21 years with CW Transport and retired from Ganton Trucking. Following his retirement he moved to Summit Lake where he continued driving, hauling logs for Raith’s, potatoes, and gravel for Randy Kapel, in addition to other truck driving jobs.
He was an avid reader, and enjoyed traveling with Jean, deer hunting, and fishing. He had endless knowledge of baseball and football.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; three children, James A. (Brenda) Konrath of Colgate, Janet Wieting of Slinger and Sheriff Joseph (Clarita) Konrath of Montello; 5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry Konrath of Chandler, Arizona.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Christine Konrath; son-in-law, Edward Wieting; a brother, Joseph; sisters, Mary Jane and Nancy; and sister-in-law, Shirley Konrath.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with the Rev. Savio Yerasani officiating.
Visitation will be Monday, August 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Lakeside Cemetery in Summit Lake.
