WEST BEND
James R. “Jim” Nixdorf
April 12, 1938 – October 2, 2022
James R. “Jim” Nixdorf, age 84 of West Bend died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. He was born April 12, 1938 in Stetsonville, WI to Edwin and Ludmilla (nee Forst) Nixdorf.
On September 11, 1965 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth L. Schacht at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. He and Betty built their home in Colgate in 1968 and lived there for 30 years, taking great pride in maintaining the house and the yard and filling their home with love. After Jim retired, they moved to a condo in West Bend to be closer to family and friends.
Jim graduated from Medford High School and enlisted in the United States Navy. Following his discharge he attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison where he earned degrees in both Electrical Engineering and Business. He started his career in sales at Line Materials before retiring from Consolidated Electrical Distributors in Waukesha.
Jim loved Big Band jazz music deeply. While in college he played the saxophone and was the bandleader for Jimmy Rae and the Starliters. He was a true audiophile and avid collector of music, amassing a world-class collection he loved to share. He enjoyed camping and travel, and had an incredible love for dogs, always ready with a bag of treats in his pocket. He loved cheering the Packers, Badgers and his beloved Brewers to victory.
Always the good showman, he loved entertaining and spending time with friends. He was ready with a big smile and a good story when anyone came over to the house. He was renowned for his hearty laugh and perfectly dry martini, always with a twist.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Betty, 2 children: Michael (Kristin) of Hartland and Todd of Seattle, WA and 3 grandchildren: Meagan, Andrew and Kara. He is further survived by a brother in-law, sisters-in-law, Godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by parents, Edwin and Ludmilla Nixdorf and dear cousin Marion Nixdorf.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in West Bend with Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. The family will greet visitors at the church following Mass until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.