James Scott Branchford
Sept 20, 1942 — April 2, 2022
James Scott Branchford, 79, passed away with his family at his side on Saturday evening, April 2, 2022, due to complications of vascular dementia.
He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Milwaukee to Milton and Bernice Branchford. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jacquie; son Brian; grandchildren Liam James (his namesake), Red, and Kathleen; brother Rob (Michelle); daughter-in-law Cailin. He will also be missed by his sister- and brother-in-law Jeri (Dennis) Trapp, and his nephews Jeff and Doug (Jackie) Trapp.
A visitation (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and subsequent memorial service (followed by refreshments and time to share memories) will be held at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Erin on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Please see Schmidt & Bartelt website for more information, www.schmidtandbartelt.com/obituaries/index.aspx.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and used to support children’s education.