WEST BEND
James (Slim) C. Konzal
James (Slim) C. Konzal, 75, of West Bend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 3, 2023.
Jim was a loving, compassionate, and seemingly funny husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and was able to fix nearly everything. He enjoyed his video slot games and playing cards with his card buddies. Jim would play his guitar every so often and was an awesome cook and a master griller.
Jim retired from Schmidt Brothers Ford in Saukville, where he worked as the head detailer. Prior to his work at Schmidt Brothers, he owned Slim Jim’s Porter Service. He played the bass guitar in a few bands back in the day.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Mueller); and two children, Tracy Neatherlin-Konzal and Scott (Greg) Konzal. He is survived by his sister Barb Melk; grandson, Dustin (Terrah Phillips) Neatherlin; granddaughter, Raelynn (Matthew Weidler) Neatherlin; his great-granddaughter, Sophia Weidler; his sisters-in-law Jacqueline Hagerman, Marcia (Louie) Savaligo, Sherri Konzal; and many nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Mildred (nee Knappe) and Clarence Konzal; brothers Keith Konzal, Mike Konzal; his sister Corrine (Richard) Snopek; and brother-in-law Kenneth Hagerman.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at The Columbian (3245 Lighthouse Lane West Bend, WI 53090) with light appetizers and of course a cash bar for Bloody Marys and Old Fashioneds!
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org), American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or a charity of choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.