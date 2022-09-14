James W. Menzel ‘Jim’
James W. Menzel “Jim” passed away peacefully on September 5, 2022, with his family by his side at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Hartford, the son of the late Walter and Lucille (nee Thielmann) Menzel. Jim graduated from St. Kilian’s Catholic Elementary School in 1945, and Hartford Union High School in 1949. He was a Boxing Intra School Heavy Weight champion.
Jim was a proud United States Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He married the love of his life, Virginia R. (nee Hetzel), on April 19, 1952. They moved to West Bend and raised five children while he worked for Sagers Mens Apparel, JCPenney Company, Endries and Wisconsin Gas Company. Jim was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church for over 65 years, he was an usher captain, member of the Finance Committee, the Athletic Board and treasurer.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, refinishing furniture, playing cards and board games with the family. Most of all Jim loved being with his family.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Virginia of 70 years; children Steve (Cindy) Menzel of Lake Elmo, MN, Sue Eastman of West Bend,Tom (Kerry) Menzel of Minneapolis, MN, Bob (Colleen) Menzel of Cedar Grove, and Barb (Keith) Welker of West Bend; grandchildren Lee Menzel, Rachel Menzel, Brad (Hannah) Eastman, Aaron (Brittany) Eastman, Andy (Kristen) Eastman, Ashley (Alex) Frescoln, Sam (Liz Gray) Menzel, Kara (April) Hayek, Luke (Ann) Menzel, Jake (Lindsey Malone) Menzel, Cassie (Ben Gebauer) Menzel, Nic Menzel, Jenna (Dylan Bartelt) Welker, Trisha (Aaron Delzer) Welker, and Mitchell Welker; great-grandchildren Tinley, Rhya, Axten, Archer, Harper, Parker, Owen, Harrison, Emmett, and Rooney. He is further survived by his sister, Elaine (John) Nettesheim, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Donald (Dorothy) Menzel.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend. The burial will be held on Saturday, September 24, at Washington County Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m., with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice in James’ name would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, The Kathy Hospice, and Serenity Villa Staff; also Dr. Charles Kaufmann and Dr. John Lacy for the care and compassion they showed to James.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050. or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.