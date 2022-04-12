Jamie Lee Ruggles
‘Jamis/Jamie Lee Bugs’
Dec. 19, 1986 - April 4, 2022
Jamie Lee Ruggles, “Jamis/Jamie Lee Bugs,” was born December 19, 1986, and passed unexpectedly on April 5, 2022. She is now safe in the Lord’s arms at the young age of 35, leaving a life full of joy and love. Jamie’s passion in life was her children; she was the ultimate caregiver, always taking on more and happy to feed the world with her love.
Selflessness and generosity are two traits we will never forget, touching the lives of so many people in such a short amount of time before her untimely passing. Jamie loved cooking, laughing, the color purple and her faith in God. Jamie was a fierce advocate for her kids; if they were ever in need of support or had challenges, she bravely fought for what was best. Jamie also enjoyed spoiling each and every one of them. She put so much thought into each birthday party and holiday, striving to always make each of her children feel special. Jamie’s life wasn’t always easy. There were struggles she faced Ñ always with strength and determination that many who knew her still admire. All were welcomed in her home with open arms regardless of what was going on in her life.
She is survived by her loving fiance and partner of 19 years, Braden (Brad) Langlois, as well as their eight children that made up the entirety of her world: Jaden (16), Kylie (15), Teanah (13), Chanse (11), Jaxson (10), Braylee (8), Grace (4) and Willow (9 months). She is further survived by her mother, Faith (John) Schulenberg; father, Patrick (Sandra) Ruggles; grandmother Audrey Dueno; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Langlois. She also leaves behind her siblings: brother Joshua (Holly) Ruggles, as well as sister and best friend Christina “Tina” (Todd) Grube. Jamie loved her nieces and nephews very much: Jessica, Trinity, Anthony, Harlie, Madison, Kaden, Blayze, Elli, Scarlet, Beau, and Kye; and was fond of her many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends that deeply love and care for her.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m. and a funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, Wisconsin 53024. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Ruggles/Langlois family.