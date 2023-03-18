Jane Allison German
May 27, 1958 — March 14, 2023
Our mother, Jane Allison German, 64, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
She was born on May 27, 1958 in Ontario, Canada, to Thomas and Pamela Sheppard.
She graduated with the class of 1976 at West Bend East High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1981. She enjoyed her career in human resources at several local companies around the West Bend area, including championing scholarship opportunities for local youth to further their education. She enjoyed attending her children’s sporting events, baking, crafting, and photography. She was an avid walker with her beloved dachshund, Bailey.
She is survived by her children, Amanda (Dr. Mitchell) Dougherty, Abbey Perez, Jacob (Maggie) Perez; and four grandchildren, Ava Grace, Cole, Blake, and Livi Dougherty. She is also survived by her mother, Pamela Sheppard, and brother, Andrew Sheppard, along two nephews, Nathan and Nolan Sheppard.
Jane was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Sheppard.
Celebration of life: Jane’s children will hold a visitation on Tuesday, March 21, from 5-6 p.m. at Kettlebrook Community Center in West Bend with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, her children are asking for any memorials to be made to kettlebrook.org/donate Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jane’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.