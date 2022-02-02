WEST BEND
Jane Claire (Kraemer) Miller
Nov. 2, 1943 - Jan. 19, 2022
Jane Claire (Kraemer) Miller of West Bend, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, after a long struggle with various health complications. She was born in Fond du Lac on November 2, 1943, along with her twin brother, John, to Henry and Anita (Streubing) Kraemer of Campbellsport. She attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School, Campbellsport High School and graduated from Marquette University with a degree in dental hygiene. n August 24, 1968, she was united in marriage to Richard Otto Miller. She was a respected and well-liked dental hygienist in West Bend for 35 years and really enjoyed her patients. Jane’s hobbies included music, reading, knitting, shopping, the theater, baseball, going out to dinner with friends and traveling around the United States. She was known for her fondness and compassion for animals and had a pet for most of her life since she was a teenager. Her high school quote from her classmates was “Beauty is Wit and Wisdom Combined” and she will be remembered for her smile, laugh and kindness to others.
She is missed and survived by her husband, Richard; her children: Mary-Claire Miller currently of West Bend, Jeffrey Miller of Sheboygan, and Kyle Miller of Kewaskum; grandchildren: Drew and Paige Miller of Kewaskum; siblings Kathryn (Harold) Mueller of Kewaskum, Karen (James) Twohig of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and John (Carol) Kraemer of Chippewa Falls; and her ever loyal and protective dog Baxter, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many longtime friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweet Yorkie Sadie and her most recent cats Sophie and Maddie.
A celebration of her life will be held later in the spring due to the present conditions and information will be provided once arrangements are made.
