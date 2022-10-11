WEST BEND
Jane Ellen Jung
December 31, 1948 – October 6, 2022
Jane Ellen Jung, 74, was called home on October 6, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Jane was born on December 31, 1948, to the late Herbert and Edith (nee Dettmann) Hiller in Port Washington. Jane was united in Marriage to Jim Jung on May 6, 1972 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Fredonia, Wisconsin. She loved going to Door County and joining Jim in Indianapolis for the Indy 500. Jane enjoyed putting puzzles together, gardening, flowers and knitting crafty items. She loved going out to dinner with her friends. Jane was very well organized and detail oriented. Nothing was ever overlooked.
Those left to cherish Jane’s memory include her husband, Jim of 50 years; one sister, Karen (Bob) Belger; one step-brother, Ken Wilkens; one brother in-law, Ron (Patti) Jung; niece Heidi; two nephews, Tim and Nick; close friends and relatives.
In addition to her parents and Jim’s parents, Raymond and Marie Jung, Jane is preceded in death by her step-mother, Gladys Hiller; a step-brother, Jerry Wilkens; a step sister-in-law, Rachel Wilkens.
A Private service will be held at a later date with a burial to follow.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jane’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.