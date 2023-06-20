Jane J. Beisbier
July 31, 1944 - June 18, 2023
Jane J. Beisbier, 78, passed away on June 18, 2023, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation with her loving husband by her side. She was born on July 31, 1944, in Fond du Lac to the late Nicholas and Dorothy (Smith) Leb.
Jane graduated from Lomira High School in 1962. She was employed at A.C. Nielsen as a marketing analyst from 1962 until her retirement in 2006.
Jane married Paul Beisbier on June 28, 1997, at Sons of Zebedee Catholic Church in North Byron.
Jane enjoyed bowling, crossword puzzles and couponing at grocery stores.
Jane was a frequent blood donor and a member of the Sons of Zebedee Parish Council.
Jane is survived by her husband of almost 26 years, Paul; son, Trayton (Brenda) Smith; sister, Nancy (Rich) Koenings; brother, Bob (Mary) Leb; nephews and nieces Mike Leb, Eric Leb, Katy Petrick, Jason Koenings, Nicholas Koenings and Angela Wickus.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sons of Zebedee Catholic Church in North Byron on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitors are welcome for visitation in the church hall from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Jane will be laid to rest in the parish cemetery.