Janet Ellen (nee Schwarz) Walker
Jan entered heaven on February 11, 2023, at the age of 80 years old. She is reunited with her husband, Mike, and both will be devoted guardian angels for their great-granddaughter. Jan is survived by her devoted daughters, Linda Walker (West Bend), Laura (Scott) Henke (Hartford) and Lisa Walker (Jackson); also survived by loved grandchildren, Alissa Walker (Germantown), Nolan (Jasmin) Henke (Theresa) and Grant Henke (Hartford); and great-granddaughter Ruth Henke. She is further survived by sister Judy Browne (Colgate), and nephews Kirk McFarlin (Colgate) and Eric (Joanna) McFarlin (Kodiak, AK); brother-in-law James Walker (Geneseo, NY) and other family and friends. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; nephew Kyle; brother-in-law Irv; sister-in-law Barb; as well as many pets.
Join us for a celebration of life Sunday March 5 at the Beach House - Community Room, Regner Park, 800 N. Main St., West Bend (follow signs to the Beach House, enter off of Park Avenue). Visitation will be 11:00-3:00; a short service will be held at 11:30, lunch to follow. Please attend as your time allows; informal visitation, story-telling and sharing of memories with family and friends during the afternoon.
In life, Jan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved animals of all kinds. Many happy years were spent enjoying her family’s cottage on North Lake. Jan loved traveling and particularly liked Hawaii and Cancun. Celebrating Christmas and giving gifts was always a highlight of each year for her. In later life she was robbed of memories, dignity and happiness by Alzheimer’s but is now free to be herself again.
Memorials may be made to Frontida Liberty House in Fond du Lac in Jan’s memory. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.