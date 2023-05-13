SLINGER
Janet “Jan” Louise Borchardt
June 29, 1940 — May 4, 2023
Janet “Jan” Louise Borchardt (née Librizzi) of Slinger was called home to heaven on May 4, with her loving family at her side. Janet was born on June 29, 1940, in Milwaukee, to Sicilian immigrants Frank and Pauline (née D’Amico) Librizzi, the youngest of 6 children. Janet graduated from Rufus King High School. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, John Borchardt, on July 18, 1959. They moved from Milwaukee to Big Cedar Lake, where they raised their 3 children: Denise, Julie and John Jr. Janet worked for many years as a church secretary at First United Methodist Church in Hartford, and after retirement enjoyed her time working at the Town of Polk polls every Election Day.
Janet’s biggest joy in life was her family. She loved life, music (especially Frankie Valli, The Bee Gees and Alan Jackson), her Milwaukee Brewers, traveling with family and friends, spending summers in Minocqua, and the outdoors: going on walks, animals and wildlife (in particular, hummingbirds and loons), soaking up the sun, floating in the lake, working in her garden, and watching fireworks. In true Italian fashion, she loved cooking and baking for others (her skills were impeccable).
She was known for her incredible sense of humor, for her ability to listen, care for others, and always model forgiveness and acceptance. She held space in her heart and room in her prayers for anyone in need. She was a source of support and dear friend to many, from so many facets of her life. Janet had the ability to make anyone she crossed paths with feel welcome, important and seen. She was chatty and she was unforgettable. Her Christian faith was strong and unwavering. She lived her life and faced any challenge with the serenity to accept the things she could not change, the courage to change the things she could, and the wisdom to know the difference.
Janet is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, John; her daughter Denise Borchardt; son John Jr. (Joy) Borchardt; grandsons Mike (Sierra) Milosch and Joe (Christie) Blanchard; granddaughters Lindsay (B.J.) Sauer and Lacey Jan Weninger; great-grandchildren Owen and Emmett Milosch; Brayden, Brooklyn and Grayson Blanchard; and Cameron and Logan Sauer; along with beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her daughter Julie Blanchard; parents, Frank and Pauline; father- and mother-in-law, Gordon and Marie Borchardt; her 5 siblings and siblings-in-law.
Janet once stated, “I hope memories of a lifetime together will be what remains long after I am gone.” A casual celebration of Janet’s life will be held at Cedar Springs Church, 3128 Slinger Road, Slinger, on Friday, May 19. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a service beginning at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by the family for contributions to causes close to Janet’s heart.
Jan and her family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all who cared for her: the 3rd floor team at Froedtert West Bend, along with Dr. Atallah, Dr. Mosley, Dr. Olafsson and numerous others.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call (262) 338-2050.