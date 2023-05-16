OCONOMOWOC
Janet R. Vanderplasse
Sept. 15, 1967 - May 9, 2023
Janet R. Vanderplasse, 55, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Janet was born on September 15, 1967, to Roger and Susan Seideman (nee Kienast) in West Bend. She spent most of her early life in West Bend working on the family farm, snowmobiling in the winters, and helping her grandma Clara with cooking and housework. She graduated from West Bend East High School in 1986.
After high school, she excelled in many different areas of work. She was a massage therapist, certified nursing assistant, 911 dispatcher, and intake specialist - and this is just to name a few. When she wasn’t at work, Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends - taking long car rides down the back roads with her girls, making trips “up north,” countless coffee dates, and spending hours upon hours catching up on the phone.
Janet had a heart of gold - many people who knew her would tell you that, “To know Janet was to love her.” She always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. This laughter was contagious, and echoed across the room. She never turned someone in need away, and went the extra mile for everyone - regardless on if she had known them for five minutes or for her entire life.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Susan; along with many other family members that she held close to her heart. She also was preceded in death by her loving friend Kate Brees - a woman with whom she had missed dearly since her passing in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband, Les Vanderplasse; two beautiful daughters, Kaitlyn and Madeline Klein; and many other friends and family whose lives she had touched beyond measure.
Janet lived a life full of love and joy. She will be missed deeply by all those who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the GoFundMe that was set up in loving memory of Janet. Any donations raised will go toward helping the family pay off medical and funeral expenses. Excess funds will be donated directly to charities such as Pink Heals and the Ronald McDonald House - the family also plans on making donations in Janet’s name to further research on immunotherapy trials and colorectal cancer.
Janet’s visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, May 19, at RiverGlen Church in Waukesha. The visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m., with the funeral service following a short time later. After the funeral, there will be a potluck luncheon in celebration of Janet’s life. We ask all who plan to attend to wear bright colors as Janet hated wearing black at funerals - funerals are not meant to be sad, rather, they are meant to be a grand celebration of life.
On behalf of the family, we also wanted to once again pass along our deepest gratitude and most heartfelt thanks for the support and outpouring of love we have experienced during this tough time. Your kindness and compassion does not go unnoticed, and we are so blessed to be able to call you all our family and friends.
Link to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-janet-vanderplasse?utm_campaign=plico+share sheet_medium=copy_link_source=customer
Link to Luncheon Sign-Up: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1X3QKW8n0rODuSWrU6qBa-kI9oqN_pNFcqeEDISfOCG8/edit?usp=sharing
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.