Janet Ruth Walter
April 17, 1947 - Aug. 20, 2023
Janet Ruth Walter (nee Daley), age 76, passed away on August 20, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was born on April 17, 1947, in Milwaukee to John and Ruth (nee Niessen) Daley.
Janet enjoyed traveling with her husband, going out to eat, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. Back in her younger days she loved to camp, bowl and play softball.
Janet is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward Walter Jr.; her children: Denice Buettner (Robert), Edward John Walter (Michelle), Jill Fieweger (Glen); her grandchildren: Kevin Kaczmarek (Mallary Krantz), Zack Walter (Jodie), Emilia Licht (Dustin), Lindsay Walter, Jaden Buettner, Matthew, Kendra, Andrew and Audrey Fieweger; great-grandchildren: Carter and Hudson Kaczmarek and Wilson Walter; her brothers: Dan (Rosie) Daley, Mark (Karen) Daley, and Don (Judy) Daley; her sisters-in-law, Cathy Walter and Nora Howard; and brother-in-law, Sheldon Walter (Bud). She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Mary Daley; her in-laws, Edward Walter Sr. and Rita Mae; and brothers-in-law Nelson and Richard Walter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 6:30 PM on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Parish (215 Main St., Allenton, WI 53002) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at church on Friday, August 25, from 4:00 PM until 6:15 PM. Private family interment at Cedar Creek Cemetery.
A special thank-you to the ICU and Emergency room staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for the wonderful care they provided. An extra special thank-you to ICU nurse Beau, who gave extremely calm, comforting care to Janet.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.