JACKSON
Janice Anderson
March 30, 1941 — Feb. 14, 2022
Janice Anderson, nee Quam, of Jackson passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, with her loving family by her side at the age of 80 years. She was born March 30, 1941, in Dahlen, ND, to the late Jacob and Julia (nee Johnson) Quam.
After graduating from North Dakota State University, she worked in Colorado and Minnesota before an adventurous move to Australia. It was there that she met the man that would become her husband, Barry J. Anderson.
Following their marriage on August 26, 1972, in Sydney, Australia, they worked on the Gove Peninsula in Australia before embarking on a world trip and returning to the United States in 1975. They moved to Minnesota and later West Bend before settling in Jackson.
Janice and Barry were enthusiastic about introducing their daughters to the arts. Janice was an intellectual and an avid reader who loved books. She had a green thumb and tended to her and Barry’s garden.
After her retirement as a social worker, Janice enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren Pierce, Parker, and Julian Brockdorf; Andy, Juliana, and Max Hsiang; Hogan and Chilton Campbell.
Survivors include her loving husband Barry; their daughters Tory (Vern) Brockdorf of Milwaukee, Lisa (Craig) Campbell of Texas and Jade (Ben) Hsiang of California; 8 grandchildren; 1 brother, Donald (Phyliss) of Wyoming; 2 sisters, Helen (Bill) Sherman of Virginia and Joyce (Mark) Landeis of North Dakota; other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Cedarhurst of Jackson for their loving care over the past few months of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a gift fund page for St. Jude’s in honor of Janice’s memory at https://giftfunds. stjude.org/Janice_Anderson
At Janice’s request, private services will be held.
Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.