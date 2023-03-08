WEST BEND
Janice C. Molter
August 18, 1940 - March 2, 2023
Janice C. Molter, nee Gray, of West Bend died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at her home at the age of 82 years. She was born August 18, 1940 in Cooks, MI, to the late Edward and Bertha (nee VanDerven) Gray.
On September 19, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert M. Molter at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Robert predeceased August 22, 2003.
In 2002, she retired from West Bend Mutual Insurance Company after more than 28 years of employment.
Survivors include 2 children: Dan (Cindy) of Newburg and Randy (Tracey) of West Bend; 1 son-in-law, Ron Bruce, of Garnett, KS; 4 grandchildren: Cassie (JT) Tague, Travis Bruce, Brianna Bruce (Jacob Croan) and Josh (Elora) Bruce; 2 step-grandchildren: Kayla and Emily Larson; 5 great-grandchildren: Bristol and Trey Ackors, Izzy Bruce and Calvin and Maddox Croan; 1 sister, Karen (Ron) Demers; 1 brother, Norbert Gray; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 1 daughter, Kathy Bruce; 3 brothers Jerry, Robert and Harvey Gray; and her parents-in-law Rainer and Dorothy Elsinger.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Visitation will be at church Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.