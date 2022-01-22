HARTFORD
Janice Helen Kuhar
March 23, 1943 - January 14, 2022
Janice Helen Kuhar (nee Geisness), age 78 of Hartford passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Majestic Heights in Hartford surrounded by her loving family.
Jan was born March 23, 1943, in Lugerville to Helen H. (nee Peters) and Alvin H. Geisness. She was united in marriage to Ronald L. Kuhar on March 6, 1965 in Wauwatosa. They moved to Hartford in 2008. Jan was incredibly creative, and her talents were evident in her working career as a beautician, decorating her home, and gardening, which was one of her biggest passions. Most of all Jan loved her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend.
Jan is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 56 years, Ronald; three loving daughters, Candice (Michael) Highsmith of Richfield, Bonnie Kuhar of Ixonia, and Jennifer (Blake) Peterson of Neosho; cherished grandchildren, Aidan Highsmith, Benjamin, Maiya, and Jack Jaworski, and Trent Peterson; dear sisters and brother, Gaynel Christensen of Watertown, Patricia Jensen of Hartford, June (Duane) Pohl of Sussex, and Alden Geisness of Lugerville; and dear siblings-in-law, Joseph J. (Patricia) Kuhar III of Janesville, Barbara Quick of Burlington, and Jay (Suzy) Kuhar of Naples, FL. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Alvin Geisness; brother, Duane Geisness and sister Gwen Isham; and parents-in-law, Joseph J. Kuhar Jr. and Dorothy (James) Padley.
To honor Jan’s wishes, a private memorial service was held for immediate family.
Future committal will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Contributions in memory of Jan are appreciated to the Wisconsin Parkinson Association or to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.
The Kuhar Family shares their sincere appreciation for the wonderful caregivers at Majestic Heights. Thank you for the care and concern of Jan and our family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.