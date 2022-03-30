Janice 'Jan' Marie Gloege
March 7, 1943 - March 23, 2022
Janice 'Jan' Marie Gloege (nee Paul), age 79, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
She was born on March 7, 1943, to Rudolph and Anna (nee Annoye) Paul. She had many fond memories and stories to tell growing up on the family farm in Black Creek. Jan graduated from Appleton High School in 1961 and was then united in marriage to Clayton N. Gloege on April 21, 1962, where they were blessed with 5 children. During her life she loved traveling with her sister Alice and having many adventures including trying to chase down Willie Nelson on a road trip to Branson, MO. She treasured spending time and dining with her brother Al and sister-in-law Rosie drinking brandy and Coke, her favorite. Later in life she joined the Red Hat Society, attended many polka festivals, and stayed busy taking road trips that included Holland, MI, and the Grand Canyon.
Jan is survived by her children Gregory (Gina) Gloege, Deborah Markiewicz, Jennifer (Jon) Loyas, Kathy (Miguel Tobi) Gloege, and Jonathan (Kimberly) Gloege; her grandchildren Cory Schneider, Hilary (Jared) Jakubowski, Heather (PJ) Gudleske, Maila, Anna, Ellie; and her great-grandson, Noah.
She was preceded in death by all her siblings Rudolph, Robert, Leslie, Allen, Donald, Alice, and infant siblings Leo and Samuel.
A memorial service will be at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Lori Lossie presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 5, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.. A special thank-you to the staff at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend for caring for Jan over the last 4 years.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.