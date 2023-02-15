Janice Ruth Liban (Palmer)
Nov. 9, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2023
Janice Ruth Liban (Palmer) died peacefully at home February 6, 2023, at the age of 94. Cherished wife of the late John “Jim” Liban for over 60 years. Loving mother of Linda (the late Doug) Kuehn, Donna (Dick) Manke, Jack (Sue), Mary Kay (Tom) Gatzke, Mark (Cindy). Beloved grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Ruth (Brussock); sister June; and grandson Matthew Ulvog.
Visitation Friday, February 24, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 16000 W National Ave., New Berlin. Mass, luncheon to follow. Private internment at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Waukesha.
The family is very grateful to our ProHealth Hospice team for their loving care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a meaningful cause.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at schramkafuneralhome.com.