KEWASKUM
Janine M. Schaefer
July 21, 1961 - Dec. 3, 2022
Janine M. Schaefer (nee Nelson), age 61, of Kewaskum died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was born July 21, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN to Raymond and Theresa (nee Kraimer) Nelson.
After high school she lived in Spirit and worked as a CNA. Once her children were born she became a wonderful stay-at-home mom. Once her children were grown she was able to follow her passion and opened the Barton Boutique, which she operated for a number of years. She then owned GiGi’s Vintage Boutique where she sold vintage hats and books on eBay.
Janine was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother and will be missed by those who knew her.
Janine is survived by her 3 children: Josh (Michaela) Schaefer of West Bend, Jennifer (Jesse) Defrancisco of Slinger and Elizabeth (Nathan) Adams of West Bend; and 10 grandchildren: Jameson, Andrew, Anthony, Asher, Autumn, Ethan, Logan, Celeste, William and Luke. She is further survived by her long-term partner, Jason Kleinhans; mother, Theresa Collins; 5 siblings: Mike Nelson of Lake Tomahawk, Michelle Nehls of Pewaukee, Tom (Jody) Nelson of Woodruff, Kevin Collins of Wauwatosa and Kathy (Travis) Bean of Stevens Point; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Nelson; her stepfather, Jim Collins; her brother Mark Nelson and her grandson John Schaefer.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.