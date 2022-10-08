CAMPBELLSPORT
Janis Andris Zommers
Aug. 6, 1945 – Oct. 2, 2022
Janis Andris Zommers, age 77, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Campbellsport on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1945 in Germany to Kristaps and Vera (nee Balodis) Zommers. He was brought to the United States by his parents in 1955 and became a United States citizen in 1964.
Janis married the love of his life Christine Veronica Montag on July 3, 1965 in St. Lawrence.
He worked at Gehl Company in West Bend for 14 years before being appointed as an International Representative for the Allied Industrial Workers, a position he held with great pride for 25 years before retiring in 2006.
Janis loved his family, affectionately calling them the Zommers Zoo. He enjoyed spending time in the Great North woods hunting and relaxing on his deck. He also loved his daily crossword puzzles to the very end and listening to the Golden Oldies of the ’50s and ’60s.
His wit and sarcastic humor was unmatched and loved by all.
Janis is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Christine; children Andrew (Angela), Richard (Karla), Amy and Rebecca; 11 grandchildren Ryan, Jesse, Samantha, Alyssa, Alexander, Shelby, Jacqueline, Aaron, Arianna, Rhodes and Alainna; 11 great-grandchildren Ava, Ella, Landon, Gracelyn, McKenzie, Vera, Sebastian, Everly, Preston, Remy, and John; sibling Olita Tapola; he is further survived by nieces Ingrid and Julie, nephews Juris, Aivars, and Zahn, along with many other relatives and friends.
Janis is preceded in death by his parents Kristaps and Vera, and sibling Bruita “Ruth” Peterson.
A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Arch Bishop Lauma Zusevics presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Saturday, October 22nd from 12:30 PM until 2:45 PM. Private Family Entombment at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be made to the Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church Worldwide Mission Fund (LELCW) in trust of Archbishop Lauma Zusevics.
A special thank you to all the people who helped Pops through his cancer journey, especially Dr. Jones and his nurse Mary from the Agnesian Cancer Center-Fond du Lac, and the hospice workers especially Denise, Heather, and Marissa for the exceptional care and putting up with his shenanigans. We could not have gotten through this without you!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com