Jaxon Taylor Rosbeck
February 4, 2022 - August 17, 2022
Jaxon Taylor Rosbeck, beautiful innocent son of Ashley M. (nee Mehring) and Gary L. Rosbeck, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Upon entering Heaven, he was welcomed with open arms by his great-grandparents, Patricia and Jack Mehring, Norbert Rosbeck, and Judy Bannow.
Ashley and Gary’s baby boy Jaxon was born February 4, 2022 in Grafton at the Aurora Medical Center.
Jaxon is survived by his loving and adoring parents, Ashley and Gary Rosbeck of Hartford; adoring brother and sister, McLaren (8) and Harlee (4) Rosbeck; proud great-grandparents, Jane Harris, Richard and Judy Schultz, Kathy and Raymond Montag Jr., and Sharon Rosbeck; loving grandparents, Debby and Randy Lee Meissner, Michael Mehring Sr., Tony and Kristina Rosbeck, Dave and Luann Schmidt; dear uncles and aunts, TJ and Rudy Rosbeck-Ledesma, Mark and Lisa Schmidt, Brandon and Jasmine Schmidt, Jared Rew, and Mike Mehring Jr.; as well as many more loving relatives and friends.
A memorial gathering honoring Jaxon will be held Friday, August 26, 2022, from 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027, concluding with service at 3:00 p.m.
In honor of sweet baby boy Jaxon, memorial contributions received in the care of Ashley or Gary Rosbeck, will benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help other parents fight for their children’s lives and know Jaxon would want the same, and are sincerely appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.