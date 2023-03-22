KEWASKUM
Jay A. Gillingham
Aug. 8, 1962 - March 20, 2023
Jay A. Gillingham, age 60, of Kewaskum died early Monday morning March 20, 2023 at Kettle Moraine Gardens Assisted Living from complications of Huntington’s disease.
Jay was born August 8, 1962, in Sheboygan to the late Norman and Valeria (Perronne) Gillingham. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1981. For many years Jay was employed at the Sheboygan Post Office delivering mail.
Jay loved the outdoors; he enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends. He was an avid Bears fan and attended many of the games at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Survivors include his sisters, Vinette (Tom) Trumm, Sheboygan, Andrea (Russ) Ethier, West Bend, Rhonda (Roberto) Mu–oz, Sheboygan. He is further survived by nieces Jennifer (Jake) Fruehauf, Nicole (Jon) White, Marissa Mu–oz and nephews, Ryan Trumm, Jarod Ethier, Karl Mu–oz, and Mitchell Ethier.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Karl Boehm, and sisters, Charlene (Ben) Shircel and Michelle Ehler.
Visitation will be held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jay’s name. To raise awareness for Huntington’s disease, please visit www.hdsa.org.
For more information, visit reinboldfh.com.