GERMANTOWN
Jean Ann Hoehn
February 21, 1939 - May 21, 2023
In loving memory of our mother, Jean Ann Hoehn (Schumacher), 84, of Germantown, who passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023.
Jean was born on February 21, 1939, to the late Marvin and Luella (Deering) Schumacher in Horicon.
Jean was the loving mother of Steven (Cyndee) Hoehn, Sherry (Fred Talavera) Anderson, Sandra (John) Hafert. She was a wonderful grandmother to her six grandchildren: Jason (Andrea) Anderson, Melissa (Chad) Pagel, Bryan Anderson, Matthew Hoehn (deceased); Jordan Anderson, Jesse (Alyssa) Hafert, and an awesome great-grandmother to Jadyn Anderson, Kendall Anderson, Maya Pagel, Callie Pagel, Abby Pagel, Madison Anderson, Beckett
Roeming-Hafert, Landon Hafert, and Charlotte Hafert. Jean will be deeply missed, as well as her great sense of humor, by all who knew her including other family and friends, especially Carol Schwartz from Prairie Meadows, where she lived happily for the last years of her life. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother Wayne Schumacher; her first husband, Philip Hoehn; her 20-year partner William Sinex, and her dear grandson Matthew Hoehn.
A very special thanks to Grafton Hospital, The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger, and Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice of Mequon. There truly are angels in this world who take care of our loved ones.
There will be no funeral services. Jean wished to be cremated and her ashes to be scattered in Mohawksin Lake in Tomahawk where she owned a vacation home for many years. A get-together may be organized at a later date.
Mother, you will always be in our hearts and we will never forget you. We love you so much.
Rest in peace.
If there were to be a headstone she always wanted it to say, “I’ll bring the cucumbers!”