Jean Christie DuPont
Nov. 25, 1941 - Aug. 7, 2023
Jean Christie DuPont, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday August 7, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Born November 25, 1941, in Sheboygan to Helen (Gillespie) and Larry Zuehlke, Jean grew up on the family farm in Neosho. She had a lifelong love of animals, especially horses and dogs.
She married Earl DuPont, Jr. (Dewey) and settled in Hartford, where they raised their three children. Jean worked at the Hartford Golf Club for 33 years, first in the kitchen and then later joined Dewey as the owners of Jean and Dewey’s Pro Shop.
Jean had a deep love for her family and will be greatly missed. She enjoyed connecting with people and was a friend to many and a stranger to none. She had a passion for refinishing antiques and gardening. Jean was also an excellent cook and hostess.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; son Ivon DuPont; sister Marie Ralston; brother David Zuehlke; mother-in-law, Veronica DuPont; and father-in-law Earl DuPont, Sr.
She is survived by her husband; her daughters Laura (Travis) Stein and Margaret (Greg) Hoier; and her daughter-in-law Karen DuPont. She is also survived by her grandsons David and Jacob DuPont, Ryan and Jameson Stein and Evan and Ty Hoier along with her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial for Jean will be held on Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Kilan Catholic Church, 264 W. State St. in Hartford. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Committal will be immediately following Mass at St. Kilan Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jean are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Kilan Catholic Grade School.
An online obituary for Jean can be found on the Shimon Funeral Home website, www.shimonfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, St. Croix Hospice and the numerous family and friends who provided care and support for Jean and her family.
“To love a person is to learn the song that is in their heart and sing it to them when they have forgotten.”