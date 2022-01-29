MILWAUKEE
Jean K. Kraft
March 29, 1950 - Jan. 25, 2022
Jean K. Kraft (nee Neumann), age 71, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022, in Milwaukee.
She was born to Charles and Dorothy Neumann (nee Fischer) on March 29, 1950, and grew up in the rural Fredonia area, attending high school at Random Lake and Kewaskum high schools. Living on a farm, she was a hard worker and also a good student. She secured jobs as a waitress and nursing home assistant; jobs she remembered and was proud of through adulthood. Throughout her adult life, she struggled with mental health disease, but her generosity and love shined through it all. Crocheting and crafting were favorite hobbies of hers, and she enjoyed giving finished projects as gifts to others. She also held great strength from God through her faith, especially in prayers, hymns, and reciting Scripture verses. Jean’s heart was for others, especially for her family.
She is survived by her daughter Kim (Michael) Priaulx of Illinois; four grandchildren, Bethany, Hannah, Violet, and Elias; two sisters, Judy (John) Kertscher and Janice (Richard) Bartelt; two brothers, Thomas (Patti) Neumann and Timothy (Pamela) Neumann; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Dorothy.
A memorial service in remembrance of Jean will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Jean’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.