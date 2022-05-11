HARTFORD
Jean L. Werner
July 26, 1925 - May 7, 2022
Jean L. Werner, formerly Walters (nee Woodward), age 96 of Hartford, peacefully entered Eternal Life, surrounded by family on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Jean was born July 26, 1925 in Plymouth, New Hampshire to Mary A. (nee Craig) and Frank Sawyer Woodward. She was united in marriage to Robert E. Walters on June 5, 1948 in Plymouth, N.H. He preceded her in death in 1954. She was later united in marriage to William Peter Werner on June 26, 1965 in Menomonee Falls.
Jean always loved horses, music, writing, and gardening. She was a wonderful and loving “Mum” to her 7 children and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean played guitar and sang Western music with her sister and her friend, known as the “Singin’ Lasso Pals,” often performing at local events and on live radio. Jean wrote a column for the Slinger-Jackson Herald for many years, “Jeannie’s Corner,” and also had many stories and poems published. Jean enjoyed volunteering for many years at the Hartford Aurora Hospital as a volunteer gardener and was a longtime member and supporter of the Timber Wolf Preservation Society.
Jean is survived by her children, Thomas (Elaine) Walters, Terre Woodward, Anne Walters, Robin (Dan) Rateau, James (CeCe) Young, and William (Shellie) Werner; 10 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by multiple nieces and nephews; cousin, Peg Goodwin; wonderful friend and fellow horse lover, Sue V.; among other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Walters, and second husband, William “Bill” Werner; 2 sisters, Olive and Leslie; son, Robert “Bobby” Walters; and infant grandson, Jason Walters.
Funeral Services for Jean will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with Visitation from 10:00 a.m.-10: 45a.m. Committal in (new) St. Peter Catholic Cemetery. In honor of Jean’s love of life and vibrant colors, feel free to dress casually in your bright and cheery colors.
Jean’s service will be livestreamed. A link will become live at 11:00 a.m. via Jean’s obituary on the Shimon Funeral Home website, please click on the Tribute tab to find link.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jean are appreciated to the Defenders of Wildlife, in care of Terre Woodward.
We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford and Kindred Hospice for their kind and loving care of our sweet Mum. We appreciate you all so much. Sincerely, The family of Jean L. Werner The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.