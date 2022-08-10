WEST BEND
Jeanette (Jean) Mann
Jan. 1, 1940 - Aug. 5, 2022
Jeanette (Jean) Mann, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at home in West Bend after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Jeanette (Jean) was born January 1, 1940, in Milwaukee and was third in a passel of eight children born to Margaret and Edward Veley. Jeanette’s childhood years were filled with love and laughter in the family home on the corner of 13th and Orchard in Milwaukee. Growing up, she attended the local Catholic grade school and then graduated from South Division High School in 1958.
Jeanette then went on to marry her childhood sweetheart, Gary. He was the love of her life and they were married for 63 years. They practiced their Catholic faith while raising their three children in Greendale. Growing together, they enjoyed watching their children’s involvement with sports, participating in outdoor activities, taking family vacations, and spending time with family and friends. While busy raising her family, Jean also worked for Kohl’s grocery store on Loomis and 27th St. in Milwaukee. In retirement, Jean and Gary began a new chapter, when they moved to Leesburg, Florida, where they enjoyed community, numerous social activities and developed many new friendships. Jean and Gary eventually returned to Wisconsin, in 2006, and established themselves in West Bend.
In her later years, Jean loved spending time with family, reading, playing Mahjong with her neighbors, and enjoying a competitive game of Scrabble.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, Gary Mann; her children, William (Andrea) Mann, Jennifer (Robert) Corriere, Joseph (Julie) Mann; her grandchildren, Cassie, Alex, Ari, Mamina, Tikina, Kanha, Mac, Nick, Maggie, and Noah; her great-grandchildren, Brayden, Jaxon, and Liam. She is survived by her brothers, Dave (Lynn) Veley and Joe Veley; sisters, Harriet Anderson and Mary (James) Slivka. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Edward Veley; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Dorothy Mann; brothers, Rich, John and Michael Veley; sisters-in-law, Donna Veley, Carol Veley, and Judy Veley; brother-in-law, Charles Mann.
A private family service will take place at a subsequent time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating to The V Foundation for Cancer Research in Jean’s memory.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.