WEST BEND
Jeanette Marie Horner
Jan. 7, 1941 - Dec. 10, 2022
Jeanette Marie Horner (nee Walters), 81, of West Bend (formerly Lake in the Hills, IL), ended her 9-year battle with multiple myeloma peacefully at home on December 10, 2022. She fought cancer with optimism, determination, and strength until the end.
Jeanette was born on January 7, 1941, to Louis and Norma Walters (nee Cummings) in Promise, SD, on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. She moved with her mother to Baltimore, MD, as a young girl and graduated from Western High School in 1959.
Jeanette married the love of her life, Ralph Martin Horner, on February 19, 1961, in Charleston, SC. They moved back to the Midwest, eventually building their family home in Lake in the Hills, IL. Her very favorite job was secretary for the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department in the 1980s. She left upon Ralph’s death in 1988 and spent the rest of her career in administrative roles with Motorola Corporation.
Jeanette was a devoted and loving mother to four children: Ralph Jr., Jean (Tony), Dawn (Gordon) and Charlene (Vince). She doted on her five grandchildren: Lane, Hillary (Hector), Matthew (Ashley), Evan and Lucas; and adored seven great-grandchildren: Anthony, Preston, River, Lyle, Holden, Holiday and Harlow. She had a special relationship with step-grandson Andrew.
Growing up an only child, Jeanette was blessed to join the Horner family, with Ralph’s parents, his four brothers and three sisters. She remained close to the Horners and enjoyed being part of a very large, loving extended family. In her adult years, Jeanette also met her two half-sisters: Faye and Malinda and reconnected with her many Lakota Sioux family members, learning more about her family traditions and history. She was given her Lakota name, U wakan pi win (Blessed Woman) in 2018.
Per Jeanette’s wishes, a small private family ceremony will be held in Algonquin, IL at Wait Ross Allanson Funeral Chapel. She will be buried next to Ralph Sr. at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary, IL. Cards can be sent to Dawn Riedel, PO Box 320, Jackson WI 53037. For those who wish to make a memorial gift, the family requests donations to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org) in Jeanette’s name.