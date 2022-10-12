WEST BEND
Jeanna J. Schacht
February 10, 1944 – October 7, 2022
Jeanne J. Schacht (nee Boeker), passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at The Kathy Hospice surrounded by her daughter, Deborah. She was born in Milwaukee on February 10, 1944 and grew up in Jackson, WI. Jeanne was the last child of Allen E. and Edna (nee Rogge) Boeker. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1962 and attended Business School. On September 28, 1968, she married Harold Schacht at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church. In 1972, she went to work for F.W. Woolworth Co. and worked there for 23 ½ years until 1995. For 23 years, she worked at U.S. Bank in downtown Milwaukee and retired at the age of 76 in 2020. For 25 years, she worked part time cleaning offices as a second job. In 2015, Jeanne went on Kidney Dialysis until September 30, 2022 when her kidneys failed.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Deborah; sister, Elaine (Ned) Seachman; sister-in-law, Susan Boeker; two brother-in-laws, Donald (Carol) Schacht and Norman Schmidt; special “grandma” to, Victoria Ramthun and Noelle Ramthun (fiancé Tyler). She is further nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; In-laws, Lester and Bernice Schacht (nee Averill); brother, Allen J. Boeker; sister-in-laws, Sharon Schacht, Peggy Schmidt, and Charlotte Schacht.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:45 am at Fifth Avenue Methodist Church, 323 S 5th ave, West Bend, WI. 53095. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Clarissa Martinelli officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.Faumc.org. Private entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Jeanne’s family thanks the first floor Grafton Hospital nursing staff, The Kathy Hospice staff, Ara Dialysis Unit, and Jodi and William Wiesneski for everything they have done for them in the last year.
Mom was the best mother I could ever ask for.
