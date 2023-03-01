SLINGER
Jeanne M. Hermann
May 4, 1930 – Feb. 21, 2023
Jeanne M. Hermann age 92, of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin, found eternal peace on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Pavilion Glacier Valley rehab/nursing home in Slinger, WI, surrounded by her loving family.
Jeanne was born May 4, 1930 in Stanley, WI, daughter of John and Anna (nee Foster) Heiting. She was united in marriage to Herbert "Happy" Hermann in April 1950, and they were married for 40 loving years until his passing in 1990.
Jeanne was a woman of many talents, who remained very independent and strong willed all through her years. Jeanne was a proud and loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, filling her life with baking, cooking, canning, sewing and crafts. She was a lifelong member and devoted sacristan of St. Mary’s Church in Woodland. Jeanne was employed with Broan for several years, upon retiring she enjoyed working at LeRoy Meat Market, in Horicon and Ace Hardware, in Woodland. Her favorite things were family times, crafts and sewing, and a lot of it! Having made many quilts and crafts over the years for her family and friends, she would often volunteer her time and handmade items to charity! Jeanne also loved gathering with her fellow quilting and crafting groups creating special memories together.
Jeanne is survived by her loving children, Chuck Hermann, Kathleen Hermann (Jeff Schmidt), Barbara Pearson, Suzanne Hall, Jacqueline (Brian) Heim, and Jenece (Richard) Gross; 18 cherished grandchildren; 30 treasured great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbarba Heiting. She is further survived by other loved relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert; sons, David and Darrel Hermann; parents John and Anna Heiting; dear siblings, Doloris Laverty and Leonard Heiting; son-in-law, Shawn Pearson; great-granddaughters, Madison Hall and Adeline Schmidt; and great-grandson Tayzhen Weiss.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Parish (950 Washington Street, Horicon WI) with Father Justin Lopina officiating. Family will greet friends and relatives at the church for a visitation from 9:00a.m to 11:50a.m prior to the Mass at 12:00p.m.