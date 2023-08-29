Jeannette M. Schumacher
July 27, 1938 – Aug. 25, 2023
Jeannette M. Schumacher (nee Hefter), “Jenny” age 85 of Rubicon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at the Gardens of Hartford, surrounded within the love and comfort of her family on Friday, August 25, 2023.
Jeannette was born on July 27, 1938 in the Town of Addison, Washington County, Wisconsin to Marcella (nee Schellinger) and Sylvester X. Hefter on July 27, 1938. She was united in marriage to Gerald J. Schumacher on September 12, 1959 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno, WI and together became lifelong members of St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon, WI.
Her faith kept her involved in Daughters of Isabella and Christian Mothers. Jeannette had a lifelong career in Human Resources which began at Micro Design in Hartford, then Micron in Iron Ridge. She later moved on to become the Lifeline and Volunteer Coordinator at Hartford Memorial Hospital, now Aurora. She played a key role with Jerry in running Rubicon Builders along with their involvement in the outfitting business in British Columbia.
Jeannette loved to travel. One of her biggest joys was time spent with her family at her cabin in the north woods. Her love for polka dancing kept her very social and active. She created a group of life-long friends that were very special to her. Their Sunday morning breakfasts together was something she looked forward to each weekend, and it meant the world to her. She was a very proud Grandma and Great Grandma and loved to brag about her grandchildren any chance she got.
Jeannette is survived by her loving children, John (Dawn) of Slinger, Joanne (Steve) Lulich of Juneau, Joseph (Wendy) of Hartford and Julie (Eric) Goodwater of Hartford; cherished grandchildren, Matthew (Brenda) Lulich, Bradley (Katie) Schumacher, Samantha (Rich) Hensen, Brittany (Christian) Morrissey, Jason (fiancé - Corrine) Schumacher, Brooke Schumacher (Jimmy), Grace Goodwater, Colin Goodwater; treasured great-grandchildren, Savannah Hensen, Brynlee Lulich, Braxton Hensen, Chase Allar and joyfully expecting baby Morrissey; dear sisters, Marion Meyer of Oregon, Dorothy Konrath of Allenton, Florence (Fred) Krahn of Missouri, Dianne Akouris of Greenwood, WI and dear brother, Richard Hefter. She is further survived by other loved relatives and friends including sisters-in-law, Margaret Mary Schmitt of Rubicon and Mary Lou Gauthier of Rubicon, among many loved nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Herbert and Bernadette (nee Becker) Schumacher; husband of 56 years, Jerry; sister, Kathleen (Duane) Bever; brothers-in-law, Hubert Konrath, Peter Schmitt, Norbert Meyer, John Akouris, Norman Gauthier, Ralph Schumacher; and sisters-in-law, Pat Baus and Cecelia Schumacher.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jeannette will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, (W1170 Rome Road, Rubicon, WI) with the Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at church on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Following Mass, Jeannette’s interment will take place in the church cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Jeannette to St. John Catholic Church are sincerely appreciated.
Jeannette’s family would like to share a special thank you to all the staff at The Gardens of Hartford and Preceptor Home & Health Hospice for their comfort and support during her final days.