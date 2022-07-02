WEST BEND
Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Buchholz
April 6, 1962 — June 24, 2022
Jeffrey “Jeff” Buchholz, age 60 years, of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, was called home to be with the Lord on June 24, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Jeff was born on April 6, 1962, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Helen Buchholz (Kubinski). He was united in marriage to Joy M. Lehtimaki on April 19, 1997, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend. Jeff was a graduate of the tight-knit Class of 1976 from Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Grade School in Milwaukee and he graduated from Custer High School in 1980. He was a proud member of IBEW Local Union 494. At the end of his career, Jeff worked at Snap-on Tool and Signicast.
Those Jeff leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 25 years, Joy; daughter, Melanie (Stasˆ Hable) Buchholz; stepsons, Daniel (Amber) Phelps and Derek (Kim) Phelps; brother, Dennis Buchholz; and mother-inlaw, Mary Lehtimaki. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Gerald, and Lawrence Buchholz; and father-in-law, Matt Lehtimaki.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be scheduled at later date and will be announced on Facebook.
The family would like to thank to doctors Brian Wolter & Colin Mooney and the ICU staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jeff's arrangements.