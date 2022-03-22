WEST BEND
Jeffrey L. Yahr
Oct. 7, 1953 - March 19, 2022
Jeffrey L. Yahr, age 68, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Corner Stone in West Bend. He was born on October 7, 1953, in West Bend to Clifford and Elizabeth Yahr. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers, taking care of his yard and his pickup truck. Jeffrey and his late wife, Shirley, loved to travel up north to casinos.
Jeffrey is survived by his father, Clifford; siblings Scott (Lori), Mike, Cindy; stepson Brian (Denise) Roethle; other relatives and friends.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his mother, Elizabeth “Betty.”
A private graveside will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thank-you to the staff at the Corner Stone for their excellent care and compassion.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.