WEST BEND
Jeffrey Matthew Poss
June 5, 1960 — Oct. 21, 2022
Jeffrey Matthew Poss, age 62, of West Bend passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, in West Bend. He was born June 5, 1960, in Milwaukee the son of Vera (Lehtimaki) and Ronald Poss. Jeff married Anne Kirkpatrick July 5, 1986.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, snowmobiling and was a sports enthusiast, particularly enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers. Throughout his life he always had a strong work ethic and was always willing to lend a hand. Jeff is survived by his wife, Anne; children, Melanie Poss, Kirk (Allison) Poss; grandchild, Haisley Poss; mother, Vera Poss; siblings, Dawn (Wesley) Corey, Scott Poss, Michael (Sheri) Poss, Pam (Kurt) Seonbuchner; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Poss.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home, phillipfuneralhome.com, has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For information, call 262-388-2050.