CAMPBELLSPORT
Jeri L. Filo
Nov. 14, 1958 - Aug. 10, 2023
Jeri L. Filo (nee Kurer), 64, of Campbellsport, formerly of West Bend, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2023. Jeri was born on November 14, 1958 to William and Evalyn (nee Wulz) Kurer. She was married to Chester Filo.
Although Jeri was a very private person, she was also a very generous, loving, enthusiastic and strong person with very admirable ethics. Jeri would give the shirt off her back to anybody in need.
She was always a very hard worker, but also balanced her life out with her family, pets, hobbies and the nature that God beautifully created.
Jeri was a wife, mom, stepmom, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law and niece; and will be missed greatly by all who loved and knew her.
Jeri is survived by her husband, Chester; and children, Ann, Destiny, Anthony and Amanda. She is further survived by her mother, Evalyn Kurer; siblings, Wendy Jahnke, Holly (Timothy) Graef, William (Mary) Kurer and Michael (Lori) Kurer; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Jeri is preceded in death by her father, William Kurer; siblings, Christy and Robert; in-law Kent Jahnke; and nephew Joseph Kurer.
Jeri's wishes were to be cremated and her ashes spread over her beautiful flower bed so she can still be with her family and pets. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.