HARTFORD
Jerome F. Bentfield
April 15, 1940 - Dec. 17, 2022
Jerome F. Bentfield, “Jerry,” age 82, of Hartford (formerly of Minnesota), passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Village Pointe Commons in Grafton.
Jerry was born April 15, 1940, to the late Norbert H. and Olivia (nee Hortsch) Bentfield, in Sauk Centre, MN. He was united in marriage to Judy F. (nee Halverson) on June 6, 1964, in West Union, MN. Jerry served our country in the United States Air Force, 1958-1962. Jerry worked for Bestech and Chrysler. He was a member of the Hartford American Legion and also a member of the Knights of Columbus Honor Guard 4th degree, since 1981. Jerry enjoyed bowling and computer games.
Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; loving children, Alan Bentfield (Laura Beaudoin) of Allenton, Roxann Bentfield of Slinger, Paula (Mike) Orgler of Normal, IL, and Timothy Bentfield of Slinger; cherished grandchildren, Nathan and Alivia Larson, and Tyler and Katie Orgler; dear siblings, Leroy Bentfield, Margaret Winter, Barbara, Peter and George (Barbara) Bentfield; dear siblings-in-law, Karen Nelson, Kathleen Dueker, Jane (Wally) Walther, JoAnn (Vernon) Dirkes, and Susan (Bob) Malbon. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah; and brothers-in-law, Denis Dueker, Gary Winter, Dick Nelson, and Ole Oleson.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. David LaPlante officiating. Family will greet relatives and friend at the church on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.- 5:15 p.m. Future inurnment at St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
Contributions in memory of Jerry are appreciated to TSCAlliance.org.
The Bentfield family extend their sincere gratitude to the Horizon Hospice and Village Pointe Commons in Grafton for the great care they provided Jerry and their family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.
