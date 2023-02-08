Jerome J. Eberhardt
May 15, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2023
Jerome J. Eberhardt passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Jerome was born on May 15, 1949, to John and Bernice (nee Becker) Eberhardt. Jerome graduated from Slinger High School in 1968. Afterward, Jerome was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Jerome was employed at Amity Leather Products Company in West Bend until it closed. He then worked at Craft-Cast Company in Jackson until his retirement. He also enjoyed working at Main Street Mobil where, over the years, he made friends with the owners, co-workers, and customers.
Jerome married the love of his life, Cheryl (nee Cardarelle), at St. John’s Lutheran Church on May 8, 1982, and they were married for 39 years.
Jerome had a passion for model trains and enjoyed visiting train museums. He and Cheryl enjoyed traveling the state visiting the various attractions Wisconsin had to offer. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Jerome is survived by his brothers, Ron (Karen), Dan (Jenny) and David; sister-in-law Deb (Mike) Reindl; brothers-in-law Randy (Donna) Cardarelle, Bob (Patti) Cardarelle, and Bill Cardarelle. He is further survived by nephews and nieces, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Jerome was preceded in death by his recently passed wife, Cheryl; parents; parents-in-law; sister Mary (Ken) Hilliard; and brother-in-law Jim Cardarelle.
A gathering of friends and family will be on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Light refreshments to follow and Interment at 1:45 at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.