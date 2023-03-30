Jerome Leo Priesgen
April 23, 1961 - March 27, 2023
Jerome Leo Priesgen, age 61, passed away unexpectedly in an automobile accident on Monday, March 27, 2023. Heaven gained another angel for the heavenly racetrack. Jerry “Sonny” was born on April 23, 1961, in Hustisford to Jerome and Mary Ann (nee Stommel) Priesgen. Jerry had a passion for racing as a driver, car builder, and stuart of the sport, Jerry devoted his life to helping within the Wisconsin racing community. Working in motorsports at Slinger Speedway, Beaver Dam Raceway, as well as other motorsports-related venues was his calling for most of his life. Jerry loved his life partner, Carolyn, with whom they could be seen together almost every race event or banquet, and together Jerry and Carolyn would help each other through life one race at a time for 38 years. Jerry loved the social interactions of co-hosting a local racing radio show highlighting local and regional racing racers, fans, and special events. He loved his slot car racing friends, building projects in his shop, and restoring his old race car. Jerry also worked at Zuern Building Products in Allenton where he was an inside salesman for 36 years. He loved his work family and the customers he interacted with. Jerry also served his community as a civil servant for many years as a past Town of Addison supervisor and presently as Town of Addison zoning chairperson.
Jerry will be forever remembered for his endless kindness, good will, positive attitude, selfless humbleness, incredible intelligence, witty humor, hard work ethic, honesty, and his “help you in any way possible, make it a great day” spirit.
Jerry was one of a kind.
Jerry’s contributions to Wisconsin motorsports has touched and changed the lives of so many people in a positive way. He will forever be remembered as “Pink Hat.” The pink hat he wore at all of the racing events he worked at was unmistakenly Jerry.
Jerry is survived by his lifelong-companion of 38 years, Carolyn Scharrer; his father, Jerome Priesgen; brothers, Tony and sister-in-law Rochelle Priesgen, Carl Priesgen and partner Donna, brother Ken Priesgen and partner Sarah; niece and nephew, Carrie and Kody Priesgen; great-niece Madison and great-nephew Ryker. Jerome is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann E. Priesgen (nee Stommel).
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main Street, Allenton WI, 53002) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be at the church prior on Monday, April 3, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. Interment will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family as they will be setting up a scholarship in Jerome’s name for a future racer.
A special thank-you to the Zuern Family, Zuern building Products Team, Allenton Rescue Team, Brenda Scharrer.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.