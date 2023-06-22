TOWN OF POLK
Jerome R. Dudek, Sr.
December 13, 1946- June 19, 2023
Jerome R. Dudek, Sr. of the Town of Polk died on Monday, June 19, 2023 at his home at the age of 76. He was born December 13, 1946, in Milwaukee to the late Harold and Helen (nee Folts) Dudek.
He served with the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. He was a combat veteran of the Tet Offensive, and suffered lasting, long-term effects from the war.
On January 22, 1969, he was united in marriage to Sandra Roche in Waukegan, IL.
For more than 30 years, he was employed for Briggs & Stratton. He was also an avid bowler, and fan of “Bowling with the Champs” television program.
He was a member of the Fohl-Martin Post 486 American Legion in Allenton.
Survivors include his wife Sandy; 1 son, Jerome, Jr.; close family friends Dawn and Randy Geier; other relatives and friends.
Jerome was a husband, father, grandfather and proud Marine.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 28, at 6 p.m. at Freedom Fellowship, W227-N16833 Tillie Lake Court, Jackson. Inurnment will be on Monday, July 3, at 3 p.m. in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.