NEWBURG
Jerry Arnold Prahl
Feb. 9, 1949 - March 9, 2023
Jerry Arnold Prahl, 74, of Newburg passed away on March 9, 2023, from cancer at his home surrounded by his family. Jerry was born February 9, 1949 to Harold and Arvilla (Pipkorn) Prahl.
Jerry is survived and missed by his wife, Barbara (Cox) of 50 years; and his children, Heather and Ryan. He will be forever remembered by his four granddaughters: Courtney, Destiny, Brooklyn, Kylee, and great-grandson, Maverick. His memory will be cherished by his siblings and their families: Larry (Lin), Kenneth (Linda), and Cindy (Jim). His memory lives on with his many nieces and nephews. His spirit carries on through his rendezvous, reenactment and atlatl friends.
A celebration of life will be Friday, May 19, 2023, from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Lac Lawrann Conservancy, Maurin Center.