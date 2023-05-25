Jerry L. Weisser
April 30, 1975 - May 20, 2023
Jerry L. Weisser, 48, met the Lord on May 20, 2023, and is now at peace.
Jerry was born on April 30, 1975, in West Bend to Roland and Orgenia (nee Goehring) Weisser. Jerry was a beloved Green Bay Packers fan and never missed a game on TV. He loved watching shows, listening to music, and playing video poker and scratch-off lottery. A wolf was his animal of choice that he related to in spirit and strength. He had a kind heart and warm smile when he let you see it. Jerry was a proud uncle and gave the biggest bear hugs to those he loved. He enjoyed being outside viewing nature and sitting around a bonfire at night with a cold beer and good company.
Jerry is survived by his parents, Roland and Orgenia Weisser of West Bend; four siblings, Tom (Connie) Weisser, Robbie (Patti) Weisser, Jackie Weisser, and Jodi (Jeff) Cegielski; seven nieces and nephews, Deidra (Austin) St Peter, Tim Gonring, Andrew Gonring, Nicole Gonring, Ashli Cegielski, and Austin Cegielski; great-nephew, Malikai St Peter; great-niece, Nuraya St Peter; uncle and godfather, LeRoy Weisser; and other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Todd Weisser. "I'm with you now, Brother."
VISITATION: Jerry's family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of life for Jerry will follow visitation at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor David Nieman officiating the service at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service.
Light dinner and fellowship to follow after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to St. John's Lutheran School.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to St. John's Lutheran School.