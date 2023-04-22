JACKSON
Jim Zopf
June 28, 1943 — April 15, 2023
After exhausting the pursuit of adventures he sought on Earth, Jim Zopf of Jackson embarked on an excursion to heaven from Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa on April 15, 2023.
|Jim, 79, was born June 28, 1943, to James and Marie Zopf in South Milwaukee, and within 18 years escaped with a diploma from Cudahy High School in 1961. Jim served as a land surveyor and rifleman in the U.S. Army from 1961-64 while stationed in Germany before commencing in careers that unleashed his superlative people and technical skills, and an insatiable appetite for continuing education. Jim married Sandy Hansen on June 2, 1973, and they settled in Jackson. Their circle of love grew to four children and two grandchildren. He was a nationally certified SCUBA diver, held a private pilot’s license, took fifth in his first sports car rally and completed 84 skydiving jumps. Jim gleefully encouraged his children to jump out of planes and partake in other adrenaline pumping escapades — and didn't tell mom until they safely arrived home.
He was barely recognizable without a proud smile and video camera at his children’s activities, and his family has a small mountain of VHS tapes to prove it. Jim completed a mechanical engineering apprenticeship from Globe Union, worked as an operations and computer repair manager for Woolworth Corp., and held multiple management positions for Color Corp. of America. His colleagues called him a “reformed perfectionist” who could “put people at ease.”
The meticulous record keeper detailed the dimensions of every room of his family’s home and tracked everything that was repaired or replaced. If a fixture needed a part, Jim would “MacGyver” it. He swung a golf club with his son in Special Olympics and a hammer for Habitat for Humanity. He also delivered for Meals on Wheels and always added a side dish of pleasant conversation for his customers. Jim regularly “owned” the pool table at the Jackson Area Community Center. He also enjoyed family gatherings with home-cooked meals, and a competitive game of cards.
Later in life, Jim happily conversed with customers between bussing tables at Coffeeville in Jackson. He melded a warm demeanor with a powerful handshake and quick wit. He was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Sandy; children Tiffany (Mitch Maersch), Heather (Michael Cich), Meredith (Mark Halvorson) and Nate; grandchildren Maddie and Luke Cich; sisters Barb Zangl and Arline Mundschau; other relatives and friends.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend, WI, with the Rev. Jim Hearne officiating. Visitation is at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Private entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The family thanks the Froedtert medical staff and Jackson Fire and Rescue.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call (262) 338-2050.