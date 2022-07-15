Jimmie ‘Jim’ William Luedtke
February 4, 1941 - July 12, 2022
Jimmie ‘Jim’ William Luedtke, age 81, passed away on July 12, 2022. He was born on February 4, 1941, in Ludington, WI to Jesse and Bernadette Luedtke. He was a proud United States Army veteran, serving from 1958 until 1964. He married Judith (nee Eddy) on June 23, 1962. Jim worked at William Beaudoin & Sons Construction for 40 years, retiring in 2002.
His hobbies included plowing snow, working on cars, trucks, and tractors with his sons and grandsons. He also enjoyed hunting. Jim was a bit of a homebody, and you would often find him tinkering in 'the shed.' After retiring, he would spend time grading driveways and parking lots for family and friends. Above all, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took great pleasure in doing anything for them.
Jim was a longtime member of Operating Engineers Local 139.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Judy; children, Michael (Jill), Carrie (Jimmy) Klawitter, Todd (Juliane), and Darlene (Doug) Naumann; grandchildren, Nikki (Evan), Emily, Nathan, Jason, Danielle (Ryan), Ian (Terra), Sam, Lilly, Andrew (Kassie), Jared (Kayla), Meghan, Brytne (Jesse), Caytlin (Peter), Coltyn (Katie); 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (the late Pat), Gary (June), Ralph (Norma); sisters-in-law, June Korn, Pat Luedtke, Lynn Tapp, and Shirley Meier. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barry, Tony, Margaret (Dick) Seichter, Kenny, and many in-laws.
There will be a gathering of family on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle Wings Nazarene Fellowship Church, 609 Sandy Acre Drive, West Bend.
A celebration of life and fellowship, starting at 1:30 p.m., will be for friends and family at his son Todd’s house, 5780 Mohawk Drive, Campbellsport, WI 53010.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to your favorite charity in Jimmie’s name would be appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to his granddaughter Brytne Raschke, who was his continuous care giver especially the last few days of his life. Also thank you to Pastor Glen Butts, Dr. Muhammad Mian, and Preceptor Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050, phillipfuneralhome@msn.com.