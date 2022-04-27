WEST BEND
Jo Ann E. Wolf
Jo Ann E. Wolf (nee Langenecker) of West Bend was taken home by her Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born in Hartford, the daughter of Norbert and Anita Langenecker. Jo Ann graduated from Hartford High School and worked for over 20 years at the Clothes Clinic.
She married the love of her life and her best friend, Arthur G. “Art” Wolf on Oct. 22, 1966, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. After marriage, the couple resided in West Bend, where they raised a family of their own.
Jo Ann was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Her soap was “Days of Our Lives,” and you just didn’t call her when it was on; she would just ignore the call.
Family and her independence were the two most important things to her. After her husband passed and her health declined, the visits and phone calls from her siblings, friends and family became that much more cherished to her. While she was recovering from COVID, she acquired a fondness to gnomes; they brought her joy and made her smile and slowly the collection came to be.
Jo Ann is lovingly survived by her cherished children, Christine (William) Flasch of St. Kilian, Michael Wolf of Kenosha, and Daniel Wolf of West Bend; and treasured grandchildren, Kyle, Anastasia, and Chad Flasch, Derrick Wolf, Joshua Wolf, Micah and Jayla Wolf.
She will also be deeply missed by her siblings, Mary (Alan) Bogenschneider of Mayville, Charles (Darlene) Langenecker of Hartford, Kay Wolbrink of Oklahoma, and Ruth (Jim) Bowden of Bartlett, TN; nieces, nephews, other special relatives, and many dear friends. And on Art’s side: Harold (Mary Manning) Wolf of Madison, and Herbert (Jenny) Wolf of West Bend, sister-in-law Evelyn Wolf of West Bend. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art; brothers-in-law Kenny (Adeline Wolf) Lemke, Marvin Wolf, and Simon (Clara) Wolf.
Visitation will be Monday, May 2, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m., with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel in West Bend. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park.
A special thanks to St Joseph’s / Froedtert ER & ICU staff. They always treated her well and did their best to accommodate her and the family, and special thank-you to Dr. Eric J. Olafsson; he is a very skilled physician who is always up front and treated her with respect and dignity.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for memorials designated in honor of Jo Ann.
The Phillip Funeral Home, West Bend, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit philipfuneralhome.com.