BEECHWOOD
Joal E. Prochnow
August 25, 1943 - May 14, 2022
Joal E. Prochnow, age 78 years, of Beechwood was called home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Joal was born on August 25, 1943, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Edward and Vivian Prochnow (Tschetter). He was united in marriage to Elke Jansen on December 15, 1962, at Walther Memorial Lutheran Church in Milwaukee.
Joal’s dream to live on a farm came true on November 11, 1972, when the couple moved to Beechwood. Joal worked for Lee Schmidt and at Serigraph until he retired in 2005. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, deer hunting on his farm with his brother, and traveling with Elke in their RV.
Those Joal leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 59 1/2 years, Elke; two children, Heidi Cheryl Prochnow and Edward Allen Prochnow; grandson, Edward Joal Prochnow; brother, Allen (Gabrielle) Prochnow; nephews, Jeffrey (Starr) Prochnow and Brian (Sylvia) Prochnow, and good friends, Ken (Vicki) Meske. He is further survived by nieces, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Joal was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvin (Anna) Prochnow and Joseph (Elizabeth) Tschetter.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church (1417 Parkview Drive, Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Pastor Timothy Henning officiating.
A reception for relatives and friends will follow the service at the St. Lucas School in Kewaskum (across the street from the church).
Memorials in Joal’s name can be directed to Save the Children, Feed the Children, Food for the Poor, or Children’s Wisconsin Foundation.
The family would like to thank Amber and Tamika from Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Joal’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.