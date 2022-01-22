Joan A. Russell
March 25, 1940 — Jan. 10, 2022
Joan A. Russell peacefully passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the age of 81 at the Milwaukee Catholic Home in Milwaukee.
She was born on March 25, 1940, to the late Jerome and Loretta (Nee Blank) Lofy.
She was the wife of the late Robert Russell; sister of Herb (Sharon) Lofy; aunt of nieces Christa Lofy, Karen (Nate) Katzman, Marilee Fuss and Maureen Russell, nephews John (Michelle) Lofy and the late John J. Russell.
A private service will be held at a later date in spring or summer of 2022.
Joan’s family would like to give a special thanks to the Milwaukee Catholic Home Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.