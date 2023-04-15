KEWASKUM
Joan Albers (Bossler)
June 12, 1934 — February 23, 2023
Joan Albers (Bossler), age 88 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2023, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was born on June 12, 1934 in Port Washington to Joseph and Katherine (Solms) Bossler. She was united in marriage to Peter Albers on January 14, 1956, and recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Joan enjoyed the arts and was associated for numerous years at the West Bend Gallery of the Fine Arts (MOWA). She pursued her passion of painting and ceramics, teaching young and old her craft throughout her life.
Those who Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Peter; her two sons, Scott (Julie) Albers and LaMont (Penny) Albers; her two adoring granddaughters, Paityn (Istvan) Biro and Griffyn Albers; and brother-in-law, Art (Lorraine) Albers.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, two sisters, three brothers-in-law, and three sisters-in-law. After months of being trapped in her own body, she is happily reunited with her family in heaven, painting with the angels.
A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (331 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating. A private family inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Port Washington.
In lieu of flower or gifts, Joan’s family want you to express love to those closest to you!
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley Hospice for their care and compassion.
